﻿
Biz / Economy

China moves to attract long-term funds to capital market

Xinhua
  22:52 UTC+8, 2025-01-22       0
Chinese financial authorities have unveiled a plan to detail measures for encouraging medium- and long-term funds into the capital market to further stabilize stock performance.
Xinhua
  22:52 UTC+8, 2025-01-22       0

Chinese financial authorities have unveiled a plan to detail measures for encouraging medium- and long-term funds into the capital market to further stabilize stock performance, the country's top securities regulator said Wednesday.

The document, jointly released by the office of the Central Financial Work Commission, as well as five government departments, stressed attracting funds from commercial insurance, national social security and basic pension funds.

Annuity funds, public funds, and other medium- to long-term capital funds are also expected to increase their stock market investments, it said.

Toward that end, the plan aims to increase the proportion and stability of A-share investment in the portfolios of commercial insurance companies, and improve the investment management mechanism of the national social security fund and the basic pension insurance fund.

The performance of state-owned insurance companies will be assessed over a cycle of more than three years. For the national social security and basic pension funds, the evaluation periods will be over five years and over three years, respectively.

The investment of annuity funds should be more market-oriented, and both the scale and the proportion of equity funds should be expanded in public offering funds, said the document.

The plan also underscored efforts to optimize the capital market's investment ecosystem, pledging to encourage listed companies to increase stock buybacks and distribute dividends several times per year.

Public funds, commercial insurance, basic pension, annuity funds and wealth management funds will be able to participate in listed companies' private placements as strategic investors, and the scale of the Securities, Funds and Insurance companies Swap Facility operation will be expanded, it said.

At the end of August 2024, institutional investors, including public equity, insurance and various pension funds, collectively held 14.5 trillion yuan (about 2.02 trillion US dollars) of circulating A-shares. Their proportion of the total market value increased from 17 percent at the beginning of 2019 to 22.2 percent by last August.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     