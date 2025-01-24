Biz / Economy

More than 7.9 mln Chinese consumers apply for electronic products trade-in subsidies

Xinhua
  17:34 UTC+8, 2025-01-24       0
A total of around 7.92 million Chinese consumers have applied for subsidies to trade in their old electronic products and purchase new ones since Monday.
Xinhua
  17:34 UTC+8, 2025-01-24       0

A total of around 7.92 million Chinese consumers have applied for subsidies to trade in their old electronic products and purchase new ones since Monday, as the country continues to implement pro-consumption policies aimed at boosting consumer spending in 2025, the Ministry of Commerce announced on Friday.

These subsidy applications target around 10.79 million units of electronic products such as mobile phones, Vice Commerce Minister Sheng Qiuping told a press conference.

China has also received a total of 34,000 applications for subsidies for automobile trade-ins in 2025, while 844,000 consumers have purchased about 1.04 million units of home appliances through trade-in programs as of Thursday, Sheng said.

Earlier this month, the country announced a raft of measures to expand the scope of the consumer goods trade-in program. These measures include increasing the number of home appliance categories eligible for government subsidies from eight in 2024 to 12 in 2025, as well as offering subsidies of up to 500 yuan (US$69.73) apiece for purchases of digital products.

The ministry has vowed to optimize subsidy approval and distribution process, and deepen pilot reforms in the circulation of second-hand goods, the recycling of renewable resources, and automotive circulation and consumption, to promote greater success in the consumer goods trade-in program.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     