China's exports to over 160 countries, regions achieve growth in 2024

  21:01 UTC+8, 2025-01-30
China's exports to over 160 countries and regions saw growth in 2024, according to the General Administration of Customs.
The country's exports grew 7.1 percent year on year, reaching 25.45 trillion yuan (US$3.55 trillion) last year, marking the eighth consecutive year of growth, according to the latest data released by the GAC.

Exports to Brazil, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia increased by 23.3 percent, 19.2 percent and 18.2 percent year on year, respectively. Exports to ASEAN countries and nations participating in the Belt and Road Initiative grew by 13.4 percent and 9.6 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, exports to traditional markets, such as the European Union and the United States, rose by 4.3 percent and 6.1 percent, respectively.

Lyu Daliang, a GAC official, said that despite growing uncertainties and challenges, China's exports -- characterized by a wide range of products -- are expected to remain resilient and dynamic, supported by both incremental and existing policies.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
