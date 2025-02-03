﻿
Biz / Economy

China's landmark trade corridor sees surge in transported goods

Xinhua
  17:47 UTC+8, 2025-02-03       0
It was the fastest year to surpass the milestone volume of 100,000 TEUs since its opening in 2017 and 15 days earlier than 2024.
Xinhua
  17:47 UTC+8, 2025-02-03       0

The New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor, a key logistics network connecting China's western regions to global markets, has transported a record 104,000 twenty-foot equivalent units via intermodal rail-sea service in January, up 30.9 percent year on year, according to the China Railway Nanning Group.

It was the fastest year to surpass the milestone volume of 100,000 TEUs since its opening in 2017 and 15 days earlier than 2024.

"In January, phosphate rock powder, zinc concentrate, pyrophyllite, paper pulp, and other goods were shipped in large quantities, and the demand for new year goods such as rapeseed oil and rice was also strong. About 24 trains were arriving and departing at the station every day," said Wei Wenkang, head of the East Station of Qinzhou Port in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, a hub station on the corridor.

With an operational hub based in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, this trade corridor connects global ports via railways, sea routes, and highways through southern Chinese provincial regions such as Guangxi and Yunnan. The cargo service now covers 157 points in 73 domestic cities and expands its reach to 555 ports in 127 countries and regions.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
China Railway
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     