Overseas tourists' spending over the holiday jumps 28%

Overseas tourists' spending in Shanghai between January 28 and February 3 jumped 28 percent from a year ago, and their total number of payments surged 63 percent, the Shanghai Commerce Commission said on Tuesday.



Meanwhile, the city's retail spending both online and offline in the city totaled 46.5 billion yuan (US$6.37 billion) during the Chinese New Year holiday.

Each day, over 130 sales campaign activities and promotion events were staged at city's major commercial districts and shopping spaces.

Guochao (China-chic) flavor, tie-up items with time-honored brands, and Chinese cultural heritage were popular.

The No.1 Department Store on the Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall recorded a 16.7-percent increase in foot traffic with Dunhuang mural elements featured at exhibition and shopping areas.

The latest trade-in subsidy plan that covers both home appliances and smartphones was released ahead of the Chinese New Year holiday, giving a boost to consumer spending, and transactions have been climbing steadily.

On February 3, the city's overall spending on household appliances, electronics and smartphones was doubled that of January 28. Smartphones have been the most popular category, accounting for 42.4 percent of total transaction value over the period, according to the commission.