Biz / Economy

EU ready for tough trade talks with US, says von der Leyen

Xinhua
  09:44 UTC+8, 2025-02-05       0
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday that the European Union is prepared for tough negotiations with the US to safeguard its economic interests.
Xinhua
  09:44 UTC+8, 2025-02-05       0

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday that the European Union is prepared for tough negotiations with the United States (US) to safeguard its economic interests.

Her remarks came after US President Donald Trump announced plans to impose tariffs on imports from the EU.

Speaking on transatlantic trade relations, von der Leyen underscored the deep economic ties between the two sides, noting that millions of jobs depend on the partnership.

"European companies in the US employ 3.5 million Americans, and another million American jobs depend directly on trade with Europe. The whole trade volume between us is US$1.5 trillion," she told a conference of EU ambassadors.

She stressed that both sides have much at stake. "There are jobs, businesses, and industries here and in the US that rely on the transatlantic partnership. So we want to make it work," she said.

While advocating cooperation, von der Leyen made it clear that the EU is prepared for tough negotiations when necessary. "We will be ready for tough negotiations where needed and to find solutions where possible to work out any grievances and to set the foundations for a stronger partnership," she said.

She reiterated that the EU remains open and pragmatic in achieving its objectives but will resolutely defend its economic interests.

"We will always protect our own interests, however and whenever that is needed. This will always be the European way," she said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     