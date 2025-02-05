Shanghai's new business action plan values enterprises' real needs

Shanghai released version 8.0 of an action plan on Wednesday to optimize the city's business environment.

A regular move since 2018, the new version of the action plan boasts 58 new reform initiatives which aim to make it easier for enterprises to do business in Shanghai.

The new plan covers five main areas: continuing to align with World Bank standards; optimizing services to assist enterprises; optimizing supervision and inspection involving enterprises; promoting the construction of business environment in towns and parks; strengthening the supervision and monitoring of communication channels between the government and enterprises as well as media observers.

Lu Aiguo, director of the business environment division at the Shanghai Development and Reform Commission, said: "Compared with last year's 150 initiatives, this year's 58 are fewer, but strive to streamline the measures and improve efficiency."

It is worth noting that six of the 58 tasks in the new plan are related to the protection of the legitimate rights and interests of enterprises, including regulating profit-making whistleblowers, strengthening intellectual property rights protection and clearing up delinquent business accounts.

Emphasizing the rule of law by adding more related measures is an improvement compared with the previous year.

In the opinion of Yang Hongwei, chairman and chief researcher of the Shanghai Zhongchuang Industrial Innovation Research Institute, the rule of law is at the heart of the construction of a market-oriented, law-guided and internationalized business environment.

He alluded to some malicious reports from "profitmaking whistleblowers."

"Once the relevant departments carry out real investigations based on these reports, it tends to affect the normal operation of the business as well as its social reputation," Yang noted.

He hoped that through the measures like establishing a blacklisting system to prevent the malicious abuse of reports in the 8.0 action plan, such incidents could be stopped.

The new plan mirrors enterprises' real needs, as a large number of business research was carried out during the drafting stage which focused on what enterprises wished for, and the 58 initiatives were carefully chosen from a list of 189 requirements posted by various enterprises.

Lu hopes that the plan will be able to solve the long-lasting problems faced by most enterprises.

"Sometimes, it's not about how innovative we are and how great it sounds in terms of releasing new measures, it's more important to look at the results that can be achieved from the perspective of enterprises," he pointed out.

This is the 8th consecutive year that Shanghai has released an action plan to optimize the business environment, having achieved good results over the past seven years.