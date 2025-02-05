VAT invoice data reflects China's robust Spring Festival holiday consumption

China's State Taxation Administration released value-added tax invoice data on Wednesday, revealing strong consumer spending during the Spring Festival holiday.

The eight-day holiday, which ended on Tuesday, saw the average daily sales revenues of consumer-related industries increase 10.8 percent from last year's Spring Festival.

Goods consumption grew 9.9 percent year on year, and services consumption saw a 12.3 percent rise, according to the data.

Strong participation in China's policy-backed consumer goods trade-in program boosted holiday market consumer sentiment.

Household appliance and audiovisual equipment sales revenues surged 166.4 percent from last year's holiday figure, and sales of communication devices jumped 181.9 percent.

Since last year, "trade-in" has been a buzzword in China's consumer market, driving retail sales growth steadily.

The holiday saw a tourism market boom, with sales revenues from tourism-related services increasing 37.5 percent.

Homestay businesses flourished during the period, attracting tourists with personalized lodging experiences marked by local cultural characteristics. Their sales revenues increased 12.6 percent compared to the Spring Festival holiday last year.

Demand for sports entertainment and fitness services remained strong, with sports venues reporting a 135 percent increase in sales revenues and fitness services seeing a 224.1 percent revenue rise.

Department store retail sales increased 5.2 percent, and convenience store sales grew 16.1 percent, according to the data.

The vibrant holiday market has boosted confidence in the Chinese economy, setting a positive tone for the rest of the year, said Chen Lifen, a researcher at the Development Research Center of the State Council.