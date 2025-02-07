Biz / Economy

China remains world's largest trading nation in goods for 8 consecutive years: official

Xinhua
  16:08 UTC+8, 2025-02-07       0
China has maintained its position as the world's largest trading nation in goods during the past eight years, the country's customs regulator said Friday.
Xinhua
  16:08 UTC+8, 2025-02-07       0

China has maintained its position as the world's largest trading nation in goods during the past eight years, the country's customs regulator said Friday.

The nation's total goods imports and exports surpassed 43 trillion yuan (US$6 trillion) for the first time last year, up 5 percent year on year, according to Sun Meijun, Party chief of the General Administration of Customs (GAC).

In 2024, the GAC introduced and implemented 16 measures aimed at further optimizing the business environment at ports and facilitating trade for enterprises throughout the year, Sun said at a national customs work conference.

Tariff reductions and various types of tariff preference measures were enforced, resulting in a total tax reduction or refunding of 282.9 billion yuan, Sun said.

Last year, 111 types of agricultural products from 62 countries and regions were authorized for import into China, 14 ports were newly opened or took further opening-up measures, and seven bonded logistics centers were established, according to Sun.

While pushing forward with existing policies and measures, the GAC would introduce special measures to promote foreign trade, Sun added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     