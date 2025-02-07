China's lottery sales up 7.6% in 2024

China's lottery ticket sales rose 7.6 percent year on year to 623.49 billion yuan (US$86.96 billion) in 2024, data from the Ministry of Finance showed on Friday.

Sales of lottery tickets to support the country's welfare system reached 207.96 billion yuan in 2024, an increase of 7 percent from a year earlier.

Lottery ticket sales to support the sports industry rose 7.9 percent year on year to 415.53 billion yuan, the ministry said.

In December last year, the country's lottery ticket sales hit 57.57 billion yuan, rising 8 percent year on year.

Under China's lottery management rules, funds raised from ticket sales are used for administrative expenses and public welfare projects, and to fund prizes.