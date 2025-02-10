Biz / Economy

Trump says will impose 25% tariffs on US steel, aluminum imports

The United States will move to impose 25-percent tariffs on steel and aluminum imports this week.
The United States will move to impose 25-percent tariffs on steel and aluminum imports this week, President Donald Trump said Sunday, the latest in a slew of trade levies he has announced.

Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that the tariffs, which he will announce on Monday, will apply to "any steel coming into the United States," adding this will also affect aluminum.

Trump imposed similar tariffs during his 2017-2021 presidency to protect US industries, which he believed faced unfair competition from Asian and European countries.

Canada — which Trump has already threatened with tariffs — is the largest source of steel and aluminum imports to the United States, according to US trade data. Brazil, Mexico and South Korea are also major steel providers to the country.

On Sunday, the Republican billionaire also said he would announce "reciprocal tariffs" to match his government's levies to the rates charged by other countries on US products.

"Every country will be reciprocal," Trump said, adding that he would make a detailed announcement on the tariffs on Tuesday or Wednesday.

The president has already shown his fondness for weaponizing the United States' financial power, ordering tariffs on key trade partners soon after he took office.

Source: AFP   Editor: Wang Qingchu
