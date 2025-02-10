﻿
Biz / Economy

China's trade-in campaign for consumer goods in full swing during Spring Festival holiday

Xinhua
  18:17 UTC+8, 2025-02-10       0
Chinese consumers made the most of the country's trade-in campaign, which covers goods such as mobile phones, home appliances and automobiles, during the Spring Festival holiday.
Xinhua
  18:17 UTC+8, 2025-02-10       0

Chinese consumers made the most of the country's trade-in campaign, which covers goods such as mobile phones, home appliances and automobiles, during the recent Spring Festival holiday, with mobile phone sales surging by 182 percent year on year, official data showed on Monday.

The trade-in sales volume of automobiles, home appliances, furniture and digital products reached 8.6 million units during the holiday from January 28 to February 4, with total sales exceeding 31 billion yuan (about 4.32 billion US dollars), according to the National Development and Reform Commission.

During the Spring Festival period, provincial-level regions such as Beijing, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Henan, Hubei and Guangdong all achieved trade-in sales exceeding 1.5 billion yuan, placing them among the top performers nationwide.

China started to offer subsidies for electronic products trade-in from January 20 as the country expanded the scope of consumer goods trade-in program to further boost consumption, which provides consumers with up to 500 yuan a piece on the purchase of digital products.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     