Canada to respond to Trump's tariffs on steel, aluminum: minister

Canada will respond to US President Donald Trump's 25-percent tariffs on steel and aluminum, a Canadian minister said Monday.

Canada is consulting with international partners and examining the details of Trump's tariff orders, Canadian Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Francois-Philippe Champagne said on his social media account.

"Our response will be clear and calibrated," wrote Champagne in a statement.

Trump on Monday signed proclamations to raise tariffs on aluminum from 10 percent to 25 percent and ended duty-free quotas, exemptions and exclusions for steel and aluminum tariffs.

According to local media, the Canadian steel industry has called on the federal government to intervene with retaliatory tariffs.