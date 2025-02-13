Global powerhouses awarded for their role in Jing'an's success

L'Oréal, Louis Vuitton, and Hermès – major international brands with regional headquarters in Shanghai's Jing'an District – are among the top economic drivers in this vibrant business hub, it was announced this week.

The global powerhouses were recognized at the Jing'an Business Environment Service and High-Quality Development Award Ceremony, where over 230 firms were honored for their contributions to the district's economic growth.

Other notable awardees included global giants SAP, KPMG, Gucci, TUV Rheinland, and Pfizer, alongside prominent domestic players Guotai Junan Securities, Ping An Asset Management, and SAIC Finance, all of whom play key roles in shaping Jing'an's thriving economy.