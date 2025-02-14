﻿
Biz / Economy

Shanghai banks on six major initiatives to boost consumption this year

﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  15:51 UTC+8, 2025-02-14       0
The annual Shanghai Tourism Festival will kick off in July instead of September to better drive synergies with peak travel seasons and various consumption festivals in the city.
﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  15:51 UTC+8, 2025-02-14       0

Shanghai will carry out six major initiatives throughout the year aimed at boosting consumption from various aspects such as trade-in incentives, integrated service and synergies for tourism, exhibitions and sports events, city officials told a new briefing on Friday.

The annual Shanghai Tourism Festival will kick off in July instead of September to better drive synergies with peak travel seasons and various consumption festivals in the city such as the Double Five Shopping Season and Shanghai Summer, they revealed.

This year, the city's consumption-driven activities will be more precisely targeted, with focus on new consumption formats, the service sector, subsidies on home item purchases and vehicle trade-in, as well as service enhancement for inbound visitors, according to Shanghai Commerce Commission Deputy Director Liu Min.

Shanghai banks on six major initiatives to boost consumption this year
HelloRF

Shanghai will carry out six major initiatives throughout the year aimed at boosting consumption.

Meanwhile, the city is also seeking better synergies to leverage iconic campaigns such as the Double Five Shopping Festival, Shanghai Summer and the CIIE (China International Import Expo) Selected Goods Consumption Month to boost both virtual and physical spending and also optimize the shopping environment for locals and inbound travelers.

From March through December, a series of campaigns will be staged, including the new product launch season, the Shanghai Fashion Week, the Double Five Shopping Season and Shanghai Summer.

At the same time, Shanghai will be hosting key sports events, such as the Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix, the World Rowing Championships, and the ATP Rolex Shanghai Masters tennis tournament, which is set to add vibrancy and new excitement to the city's leisure activities.

The Shanghai Culture and Tourism Bureau said it will also explore new formats like combo tickets for museum entry, heavyweight exhibitions, and major sports events to further expand the impact of these major occasions and invite more visitors to the city.

On the community neighbourhood side, new consumption scenarios such as market bazaars with distinctive features, shopping and leisure spaces that offer convenience for night-time consumption, and daily lifestyle service will be another key area.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Shanghai Tourism Festival
China International Import Expo
Rolex
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     