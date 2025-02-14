Shanghai banks on six major initiatives to boost consumption this year

This year, the city's consumption-driven activities will be more precisely targeted, with focus on new consumption formats, the service sector, subsidies on home item purchases and vehicle trade-in, as well as service enhancement for inbound visitors, according to Shanghai Commerce Commission Deputy Director Liu Min.

The annual Shanghai Tourism Festival will kick off in July instead of September to better drive synergies with peak travel seasons and various consumption festivals in the city such as the Double Five Shopping Season and Shanghai Summer, they revealed.

Shanghai will carry out six major initiatives throughout the year aimed at boosting consumption from various aspects such as trade-in incentives, integrated service and synergies for tourism, exhibitions and sports events, city officials told a new briefing on Friday.

Meanwhile, the city is also seeking better synergies to leverage iconic campaigns such as the Double Five Shopping Festival, Shanghai Summer and the CIIE (China International Import Expo) Selected Goods Consumption Month to boost both virtual and physical spending and also optimize the shopping environment for locals and inbound travelers.



From March through December, a series of campaigns will be staged, including the new product launch season, the Shanghai Fashion Week, the Double Five Shopping Season and Shanghai Summer.

At the same time, Shanghai will be hosting key sports events, such as the Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix, the World Rowing Championships, and the ATP Rolex Shanghai Masters tennis tournament, which is set to add vibrancy and new excitement to the city's leisure activities.

The Shanghai Culture and Tourism Bureau said it will also explore new formats like combo tickets for museum entry, heavyweight exhibitions, and major sports events to further expand the impact of these major occasions and invite more visitors to the city.

On the community neighbourhood side, new consumption scenarios such as market bazaars with distinctive features, shopping and leisure spaces that offer convenience for night-time consumption, and daily lifestyle service will be another key area.