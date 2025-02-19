Shanghai, Abu Dhabi officials vow closer economic, trade ties

Top officials of Shanghai and Abu Dhabi have pledged closer economic and trade ties and outlined a regular collaboration framework to further strengthen resource sharing, project coordination and talent exchange to reinforce the long-term economic cooperation between the two regions.

A roadshow and matchmaking event was held in the city on Wednesday to facilitate better business interaction and investment intentions between Shanghai and Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Hosted by the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce & Industry and the Shanghai Commerce Commission, about two dozen government officials and commerce executives from Abu Dhabi and representatives from over 30 local companies participated in the event, which saw many sessions.

In his opening remarks, Shanghai Commerce Commission director Zhu Min talked up Shanghai's favorable business environment, consumption trend and latest development in cutting-edge technologies.

A roundtable mechanism that facilitates better communications and exchanges between government officials and foreign enterprises has also been put in place, he added.

"We welcome overseas investors and local businesses to find the right partner and investors to make connections through the meeting."