China doubles down on boosting appeal to foreign investment

Amid simmering global trade tensions and a surge in protectionism, China is ramping up efforts to expand high-standard opening up and reinforce its appeal to foreign investment, providing much-needed certainty and opportunity to global businesses. From unveiling a comprehensive action plan to attract foreign investment to further easing market access restrictions for investment, China is leveraging its vast domestic market, dynamic innovation, and long-term economic resilience to cement its status as a magnet for foreign investment.

Greater appeal "Foreign investment has been a witness and contributor to, as well as beneficiary of China's reform and opening up," Ling Ji, vice minister of commerce and deputy China international trade representative, said Thursday at a press conference. According to Ling, foreign-invested enterprises now contribute nearly 7 percent of China's employment, one-seventh of tax revenue, and about one-third of its imports and exports. Multinationals are optimistic about the long-term prospects of investing in China and have a strong willingness to expand their presence in the country, Zhu Bing, an official with the Ministry of Commerce, said at the press conference. Although foreign direct investment in the Chinese mainland remained subdued amid a global downturn, signs of improvement have started to emerge. FDI in the Chinese mainland in actual use totaled 97.59 billion yuan (US$13.61 billion) in January, up 27.5 percent from the previous month. In terms of source countries, FDI from the United Kingdom, the Republic of Korea, the Netherlands, and Japan surged 324.4 percent, 104.3 percent, 76.1 percent, and 40.7 percent, respectively, last month. With vast business opportunities and dynamic innovation, the Chinese market has always been a top priority for multinationals, Zhu said, adding that China, as always, welcomes businesses from all countries to continue increasing investment in China and sharing its development opportunities.