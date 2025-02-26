Hong Kong unveils new budget to restore fiscal balance, foster new growth drivers

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region will carry out the "reinforced version" of a fiscal consolidation program in the new financial year to restore fiscal balance and nurture new growth engines like artificial intelligence.

The HKSAR's 2025-26 budget released on Wednesday vowed a cumulative reduction of government recurrent expenditure by 7 percent from now through 2027-28.

While delivering the budget, Financial Secretary of the HKSAR government Paul Chan said public expenditure must be strictly contained, but in a steady and prudent manner while finding balance among the various impacts that may arise in the process.

While laying a sustainable fiscal foundation for future development, this approach represents the HKSAR government's all-out effort to minimize the impact on public services and people's livelihood, Chan said.

"It gives us a clear pathway toward the goal of restoring fiscal balance in the Operating Account in a planned and progressive manner, within the current term of the HKSAR government," said Chan.

Dubbing technological innovation a "core engine," Chan underscored boosting new economic driving forces while enhancing the competitive edge of traditional industries at a faster pace.

To that end, the HKSAR government pledged to develop AI as a core industry and empower traditional industries in their upgrading and transformation.

The new budget sets aside 1 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$129 million) for the establishment of a Hong Kong AI Research and Development Institute.

To encourage the industrial application of AI, a 10 billion-Hong Kong dollar Innovation and Technology Industry-Oriented Fund will be set up, alongside a 180 million-Hong Kong dollar Innovation and Technology Accelerator Pilot Scheme.