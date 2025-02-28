China's int'l trade in goods, services hits 4.05 trln yuan in January

The value of China's international trade in goods and services reached over 4.05 trillion yuan in January, official data showed on Friday.

In US dollar terms, the country's exports of goods and services amounted to 315 billion dollars, while the imports were 249.4 billion dollars, resulting in a surplus of 65.6 billion dollars, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said.

In January, the export value of goods topped 2.01 trillion yuan, while the import value of goods reached nearly 1.38 trillion yuan – a surplus of 634.2 billion yuan.

The export value of services reached 251.8 billion yuan, and the import value of services stood at 414.9 billion yuan last month, producing a deficit of 163.1 billion yuan, according to the data.