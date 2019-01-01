Biz / Economy

Something to suit everyone at East China Fair

﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  16:51 UTC+8, 2025-03-01       0
The 33rd East China Fair opened on Saturday with guests and vendors hoping to find innovative offerings and forge collaborations.
﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  16:51 UTC+8, 2025-03-01       0

Shot by Dong Jun. Edited by Dong Jun. Reported by Ding Yining. Subtitles by Ding Yining.

The 33rd East China Fair opened on Saturday with guests and vendors hoping to find innovative offerings and forge collaborations.

The fair, the country's largest textile, garment, and light industrial trade expo, showcases new products and innovative designs.

This year's fair houses a total of 5,100 booths and is expected to welcome 40,000 professional buyers.

The fair, which is co-sponsored by nine local commerce departments of Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Anhui, Fujian, Jiangxi, Shandong, Nanjing and Ningbo, was founded in 1991.

About 17 percent of the exhibitors at the fair have also been targeting the domestic market to present high-quality offerings to local buyers amid the consumption upgrade trend.

Something to suit everyone at East China Fair
Dong Jun / SHINE

Visitors, exhibitors and trading groups are busying looking for the latest offerings at the 33rd East China Fair.

Jiangxi DaiShing POF Co Ltd is present at the fair for the second time after it successfully connected with overseas buyers at last year's edition.

He Jian, a business representative from the company, said it has also collected feedback from customers to develop new apparels.

It has upgraded clothes, accessories and pet outfits made from plastic optic fiber that are suitable for parties, gatherings and outdoor sports activities and pet apparels.

Shanghai Promo Co's General Manager Wang He was busy responding to requests from purchasers in England, Japan and Russia on Saturday morning. The company's latest offerings of cartoon-figured table lamps have been a hit in the overseas markets with now more than 400 product types available to suit different needs in various regions.

Also a second-time exhibitor at the fair, it has brought more than 100 types of indigenous table lamps which have been hit products in European and America.

Something to suit everyone at East China Fair

The colorful cartoon-figured table lamps have caught the eyes of potential purchasers at the fair.

Shandong Zhongdi Home Textile has been an exporter of bedding and home decor products for over 30 decades.

Kong Yanyan, a representative from the firm, said at each ECF it welcomes both new and returning customers. Its latest offerings include bedding and household textiles with cooling and anti-abrasive materials.

Deputy secretary of the city's government Liu Ping said at Saturday's opening ceremony that the fair is a crucial platform to showcase new development schemes of foreign trade and enhance innovation.

He expects the fair to further boost both imports and exports and to contribute to high-level opening up.

Altogether 44 enterprises were awarded the "Innovation Award" at the opening ceremony. Their offerings cover areas such as smart home and green materials, demonstrating their resilience and the industry's cutting-edge trends.

Something to suit everyone at East China Fair
Dong Jun / SHINE

Durable umbrellas are on offer.

If you go:

Date: March 1-4

Venue: Shanghai New International Expo Centre

Address: No. 2345, Longyang Road, Pudong New Area

上海新国际博览中心龙阳路2345号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Ningbo
Nanjing
Shanghai
Pudong New Area
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     