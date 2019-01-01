Something to suit everyone at East China Fair

The 33rd East China Fair opened on Saturday with guests and vendors hoping to find innovative offerings and forge collaborations.

The 33rd East China Fair opened on Saturday with guests and vendors hoping to find innovative offerings and forge collaborations. The fair, the country's largest textile, garment, and light industrial trade expo, showcases new products and innovative designs. This year's fair houses a total of 5,100 booths and is expected to welcome 40,000 professional buyers. The fair, which is co-sponsored by nine local commerce departments of Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Anhui, Fujian, Jiangxi, Shandong, Nanjing and Ningbo, was founded in 1991. About 17 percent of the exhibitors at the fair have also been targeting the domestic market to present high-quality offerings to local buyers amid the consumption upgrade trend.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Jiangxi DaiShing POF Co Ltd is present at the fair for the second time after it successfully connected with overseas buyers at last year's edition.

He Jian, a business representative from the company, said it has also collected feedback from customers to develop new apparels. It has upgraded clothes, accessories and pet outfits made from plastic optic fiber that are suitable for parties, gatherings and outdoor sports activities and pet apparels. Shanghai Promo Co's General Manager Wang He was busy responding to requests from purchasers in England, Japan and Russia on Saturday morning. The company's latest offerings of cartoon-figured table lamps have been a hit in the overseas markets with now more than 400 product types available to suit different needs in various regions. Also a second-time exhibitor at the fair, it has brought more than 100 types of indigenous table lamps which have been hit products in European and America.

Shandong Zhongdi Home Textile has been an exporter of bedding and home decor products for over 30 decades. Kong Yanyan, a representative from the firm, said at each ECF it welcomes both new and returning customers. Its latest offerings include bedding and household textiles with cooling and anti-abrasive materials. Deputy secretary of the city's government Liu Ping said at Saturday's opening ceremony that the fair is a crucial platform to showcase new development schemes of foreign trade and enhance innovation. He expects the fair to further boost both imports and exports and to contribute to high-level opening up. Altogether 44 enterprises were awarded the "Innovation Award" at the opening ceremony. Their offerings cover areas such as smart home and green materials, demonstrating their resilience and the industry's cutting-edge trends.

Dong Jun / SHINE