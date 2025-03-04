China adds 15 US firms to export control list

China announced on Tuesday that it has decided to add 15 US entities that endanger its national security and interests to its export control list.

Effective from Tuesday onward, the export of dual-use items to these 15 firms, including Leidos, Gibbs&Cox, Inc, and IP Video Market Info, Inc, will be prohibited, while any ongoing related export activities must be stopped immediately, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

The ministry added that in exceptional cases where export is deemed necessary, the exporter must apply for approval.

The decision was made in accordance with Chinese laws and regulations, a spokesperson with the ministry said in a statement — stressing that no exporter shall be allowed to violate these control measures.