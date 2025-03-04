Biz / Economy

China adds 10 US firms to unreliable entity list

China decided on Tuesday to add 10 US firms, including TCOM, Limited Partnership, to the country's unreliable entity list and take corresponding measures against them.
From Tuesday onward, China will prohibit these companies from engaging in import and export activities related to China, and these companies will also be banned from making new investments within the country, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Commerce.

The 10 US firms are TCOM, Limited Partnership, Stick Rudder Enterprises LLC, Teledyne Brown Engineering, Inc., Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc., S3 AeroDefense, Cubic Corporation, TextOre, ACT1 Federal, Exovera and Planate Management Group.

The decision was made to maintain China's national sovereignty, security and development interests and in accordance with relevant laws and regulations, the statement noted.

Disregarding strong objections from China, these 10 companies have in recent years either participated in arms sales to Taiwan or engaged in so-called military technology cooperation with Taiwan, a spokesperson for the ministry said.

In response, China decided to hold these entities accountable in accordance with various laws and regulations, the spokesperson added.

China has always prudently handled the issue of its unreliable entity list, targeting only a small number of foreign entities that pose risks to China's national security, the spokesperson said, adding that law-abiding foreign entities that operate in good faith need not be concerned.

The Chinese government will, as always, welcome companies from all countries to invest and operate in China, and is committed to providing a stable, fair and predictable business environment for foreign enterprises operating in China in accordance with laws and regulations, the spokesperson said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
