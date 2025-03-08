China to impose additional tariffs on some Canadian products after anti-discrimination probe

China announced Saturday that it will impose additional tariffs on some products imported from Canada based on the ruling of an anti-discrimination probe.

Effective from March 20, an additional 100-percent tariff will be imposed on imported rapeseed oil, oil cakes, and peas originating from Canada, while aquatic products and pork will be subject to an additional 25-percent tariff.

The decision comes after China's anti-discrimination probe, which found out that Canada's restrictive measures against some Chinese products have disrupted normal trade order and harmed the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises.