Biz / Economy

Officials hold talks with Walmart over prices

﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  21:12 UTC+8, 2025-03-12       0
Request that Chinese suppliers significantly lower prices is under discussion as CCTV says the move could shift the cost of new US tariffs to domestic suppliers and consumers.
﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  21:12 UTC+8, 2025-03-12       0

Officials from the Ministry of Commerce and other government authorities held talks with representatives of Walmart on Tuesday to address the big box giant's request to some of its Chinese suppliers to significantly lower prices.

The authorities are discussing the company's moves that would shift the cost of new US tariffs imposed on Chinese goods to domestic suppliers and consumers, according to the state broadcaster CCTV's Weibo account.

"Walmart's unilateral demand on Chinese firms to cut prices could lead to disruptions of supply chains and hurt the interests of firms and consumers from both countries," it read.

The price cut requests for local suppliers may violate commercial contracts which disrupt the normal market order, it added.

The unilateral imposition of tariffs by the US hurts both Chinese and American companies, and companies from both sides should work together to deal with it, the post says.

Walmart has asked some Chinese suppliers for major price cuts, Bloomberg News reported last week, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter.

Certain suppliers, including makers of kitchenware and clothing, have been asked to lower prices by as much as 10 percent per round of tariffs.

This follows Trump's latest move to increase the previous 10 percent tariff on all goods imported from China to 20 percent.

Walmart couldn't be reached for comment on Wednesday. The company has 283 outlets and over 50 Sam's Club wholesale stores in China.

Its China sales revenue totalled 147.3 billion yuan (US$20.32 billion) in the 2024 financial year, according to company releases.

In the financial quarter ended January this year, comparable net sales in China based on constant currency basis climbed 27.7 percent to US$5.1 billion.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Weibo
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     