﻿
Biz / Economy

Global oil demand forecasts unchanged for 2025, 2026

Xinhua
  20:01 UTC+8, 2025-03-13       0
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has announced that its previous forecasts for global oil demand growth in 2025 and 2026 remain unchanged.
Xinhua
  20:01 UTC+8, 2025-03-13       0

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has announced that its previous forecasts for global oil demand growth in 2025 and 2026 remain unchanged.

In its monthly oil market report released on Wednesday, OPEC projects an increase in global oil demand. It estimates a rise of 1.45 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2025 and a robust growth of 1.43 million bpd in 2026, both unchanged from last month's assessment.

"Total world oil demand is anticipated to average 105.2 million bpd in 2025, bolstered by strong air travel demand and healthy road mobility, as well as healthy industrial, construction and agricultural activities in non-OECD (the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development) countries," OPEC said.

The organization also left its global economic growth projections for 2025 and 2026 unchanged, forecasting a 3.1 percent expansion this year and 3.2 percent in the following year.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     