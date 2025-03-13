Biz / Economy

L'Oreal recalls acne treatment over benzene concern

﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  19:24 UTC+8, 2025-03-13       0
Batches of product sold in North America, but not for sale in China, are withdrawn by the French beauty and personal care giant after tests find trace levels of known carcinogen.
﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  19:24 UTC+8, 2025-03-13       0
L'Oreal recalls acne treatment over benzene concern

L'Oreal has recalled batches of La Roche-Posay's Effaclar Duo acne treatment in North America due to concerns over benzene contamination, a known carcinogen.

The French beauty and personal care giant is pulling the product from retailers' shelves after testing found trace levels of benzene in one lot of the product.

The affected product is not sold in China.

Vailsure, an independent lab in Connecticut, released test reports last year showing many products on store shelves that contain benzoyl peroxide also contained high levels of benzene.

Benzoyl peroxide is known to help treat acne and is present in many other acne treatments. It can degrade into the carcinogen benzene at high temperatures or from UV exposure.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Roche
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     