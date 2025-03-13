L'Oreal recalls acne treatment over benzene concern

L'Oreal has recalled batches of La Roche-Posay's Effaclar Duo acne treatment in North America due to concerns over benzene contamination, a known carcinogen.

The French beauty and personal care giant is pulling the product from retailers' shelves after testing found trace levels of benzene in one lot of the product.

The affected product is not sold in China.

Vailsure, an independent lab in Connecticut, released test reports last year showing many products on store shelves that contain benzoyl peroxide also contained high levels of benzene.

Benzoyl peroxide is known to help treat acne and is present in many other acne treatments. It can degrade into the carcinogen benzene at high temperatures or from UV exposure.