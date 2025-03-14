China's courier sector sees surge in business volume, revenue in February

China's courier sector handled 13.59 billion parcels in February, a surge of 58.8 percent year on year, the State Post Bureau said on Friday.

The sector's total revenue expanded 30.4 percent year on year to 99.1 billion yuan (US$13.81 billion) last month, according to the bureau.

For the postal industry, the total delivery volume climbed 50.9 percent year on year to 14.98 billion packages, and its revenue edged up 24.9 percent to 122.62 billion yuan.

"Driven by the low-base effect from last year's Spring Festival, the postal industry's key indicators saw high year-on-year growth in February this year," the bureau said.

In the first two months of 2025, China's courier sector handled 28.48 billion parcels, up 22.4 percent year on year. The sector generated revenues of 221.04 billion yuan during this period, marking an increase of 11.2 percent year on year.