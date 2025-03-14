Biz / Economy

China's courier sector sees surge in business volume, revenue in February

Xinhua
  17:05 UTC+8, 2025-03-14       0
China's courier sector handled 13.59 billion parcels in February, a surge of 58.8 percent year on year, the State Post Bureau said on Friday.
Xinhua
  17:05 UTC+8, 2025-03-14       0

China's courier sector handled 13.59 billion parcels in February, a surge of 58.8 percent year on year, the State Post Bureau said on Friday.

The sector's total revenue expanded 30.4 percent year on year to 99.1 billion yuan (US$13.81 billion) last month, according to the bureau.

For the postal industry, the total delivery volume climbed 50.9 percent year on year to 14.98 billion packages, and its revenue edged up 24.9 percent to 122.62 billion yuan.

"Driven by the low-base effect from last year's Spring Festival, the postal industry's key indicators saw high year-on-year growth in February this year," the bureau said.

In the first two months of 2025, China's courier sector handled 28.48 billion parcels, up 22.4 percent year on year. The sector generated revenues of 221.04 billion yuan during this period, marking an increase of 11.2 percent year on year.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     