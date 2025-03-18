China unveils new measures to bolster fair market competition

China has introduced a set of measures to enhance the implementation of its fair competition review regulations in an effort to ensure a level playing field for all market players and build a unified national market free from regional protectionist practices.

The 48-article measures, due to take effect on April 20, provide details on the overall review requirements, departmental responsibilities, review standards, mechanisms and procedures, as well as supervisory measures, the State Administration for Market Regulation said on Tuesday.

Regulations on fair competition review were enacted last year to prevent authorities from rolling out measures that exclude or restrict market competition.

When formulating laws, rules and policies related to business activities, the authorities will be required to conduct such reviews over aspects including market entry or exit, the free flow of goods, and business operation costs and practices, according to the regulations.

The administration also announced plans on Tuesday to launch initiatives aimed at enhancing its fair competition review capabilities, seeking to eliminate practices that undermine a unified national market and fair competition.