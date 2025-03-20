New kid on the food-delivery block could shake up the competition

JD.com faces challenges as it goes up against industry leaders like Meituan and Alibaba's Ele.me in the competitive market for delivered meals.

Sherry Qi, a marketing consultant in her 30s who typically orders a coffee and sandwich takeaway for breakfast from a local shop, discovered last month that she could save 30 percent by ordering the same meal from e-commerce JD.com's new food-delivery service.

"In the future, I'll always check out what discounts are available on JD," she said. JD announced earlier this week that its new service, launched in early February, has partnered with over 300,000 "quality" dine-in restaurants and expanded to 126 Chinese mainland cities. The company is also benefiting from an additional subsidy of up to 20 yuan for those in its paid membership program JD Plus and for college students. It also announced that the first batch of 10,000 full-time delivery riders have joined with formal labor contracts and all the social security insurance according to relevant laws. Is the food delivery service industry poised for a major competitive challenge? JD's efforts to tap quality restaurants for meals deliveries promise a one-year, commission-free period for those that sign up before May 1. Chen Liteng, a digital lifestyle service analyst at private consultancy 100EC.cn, estimates that means a smaller restaurant could save up to 50,000 yuan (US$6,920) in commission charges, but he said JD still has to prove it has more value for both merchants and consumers in the long haul.

Currently, most of the fare on JD's menu doesn't seem to differ much from the likes of competitors such as Meituan or Alibaba's Ele.me. Its price range of between 20 yuan and 30 yuan is generally in line with simple meals and drinks available from most takeaway services. Without extra discounts, it's easy for price-sensitive customers to prove very fickle in their choices. "There are fewer discounts than I expected on JD, so I would rather stick to more familiar sites which much wider options," said Jasmine Hu, who orders family dinners as well as snacks from Ele.me two or three times a week. JD's latest announcement of coverage in 126 cities gives the impression of a strong strategy launch, but beyond ambitious slogans, the service will have to distinguish itself in a very competitive market. China's online food-delivery market is projected to grow to US$197.9 billion by 2033 from US$81.9 billion last year, according to ResearchAndMarkets.com. JD was founded in by Liu Qiangdong in 1998, and its retail platform went online in 2004. Its portfolio spans retail, technology, logistics, health care, industrials, property management, insurance and international business. In 2023, it was China's largest retailer by revenue, ranking 47th on the Fortune Global 500 index. The launch of the new food-delivery service seems a natural extension of its expansive warehousing and logistics capabilities. Since as early as 2015, JD has been testing the waters with its own online supermarket and fresh food businesses.