Hongqiao CBD marks four years of remarkable growth
The Hongqiao International Central Business District has seen remarkable growth over the past four years, the achievements of which were presented at a press conference held on Friday to celebrate the fourth anniversary of the Hongqiao International Open Hub.
Kong Fu'an, executive deputy director of the Hongqiao International CBD Management Committee, highlighted the district's significant achievements since its inception.
The district's import and export volume of goods last year increased by 13 percent, while services trade surged 80.9 percent.
Besides, fixed-asset investment rose by 15.5 percent last year, and the total industrial output of large-scale enterprises grew 14.6 percent. Tax revenue surpassed 50 billion yuan (US$6.9 billion) for the first time, marking a new milestone.
Kong said, "We have attracted over 600 key projects with a total investment exceeding 300 billion yuan and cultivated 242 municipal-level headquarters institutions."
The district has become a hub for both domestic and international companies, including industry leaders like Anta, Midea, and Bosch.
Chen Guozhong, deputy director of the Shanghai Development and Reform Commission, added, "The district's modern service industry has also seen rapid development, with international firms like KPMG and ManpowerGroup establishing a strong presence."
The district's "Going Global" service platform has been operational, supporting enterprises with financial, legal, and intellectual property services.
In 2024, the district's comprehensive transportation hub handled 438 million passengers, setting a new record.
Additionally, the CBD has become a global trade hub.
The district's "6+365" permanent exhibition and sales platform has generated cumulative trade volume exceeding 69 billion yuan, with 46 branches established nationwide.
The Hongqiao Import Commodity Exhibition and Trading Center has attracted over 60,000 products from more than 90 countries and regions.
In terms of innovation, the Hongqiao CBD has established the Hongqiao Digital Trade Industry Alliance, attracting over 7,000 digital trade enterprises.
The district has also pioneered cross-border e-commerce operations at Hongqiao Airport, with its bonded logistics center ranking first in the city for two consecutive years in terms of import orders and sales.
Public services have been significantly enhanced, with the completion of 26,000 affordable rental housing units and the development of 45 "pocket parks."
Hongqiao Sports Park is now operational, further enriching the CBD's recreational facilities.
Kong concluded by underscoring the district's focus on public services,
"These efforts reflect our dedication to enhancing the quality of life for residents, making Hongqiao CBD a dynamic and livable business hub."