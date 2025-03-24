Chinese vice premier encourages multinational companies to expand investment in China

China will continue to open up at a higher level, and welcomes multinational companies to expand investment in China to deepen mutual benefit and win-win results, Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng said on Sunday.

He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks in a meeting in Beijing with business executives of leading global multinational companies, as they exchanged views on the global and Chinese economic situation, China-US economic and trade cooperation, and expanding investment in China.

Noting that China's economy has strong resilience, vast potential and ample vitality, He said China is committed to promoting high-quality development, expanding high-standard opening up, and continuously improving the business environment, while welcoming increased investment by multinational companies in China to share in the country's development opportunities.

Business executives from multinational companies present at this meeting said they attached importance to the Chinese market and were optimistic about China's economic prospects, and also expressed their willingness to commit to long-term cooperation with China.