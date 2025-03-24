China has considerable room for counter-cyclical adjustment: official

China still has considerable room for counter-cyclical adjustment in macro policies and is confident in delivering high-quality development that will contribute stability and certainty to global prosperity, a senior official said here Sunday.

Since the beginning of this year, China's economy has continued its steady recovery and growth momentum, laying a solid foundation for a good start, Han Wenxiu, executive deputy director of the Office of the Central Committee for Financial and Economic Affairs, said at the China Development Forum 2025.

Amid rising external instability and uncertainty, China will remain firmly focused on pursuing its own development, leveraging the certainty of high-quality growth to offset external uncertainties and striving to serve as a stabilizing anchor for the global economy, Han added.

The China Development Forum 2025 is scheduled from March 23 to 24, with the theme of "Unleashing Development Momentum for Stable Growth of Global Economy."