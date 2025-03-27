﻿
Biz / Economy

Humanoid robots to shine at 5th China International Consumer Products Expo

  16:26 UTC+8, 2025-03-27       0
The fifth China Consumer Expo in Haikou, April 13–18, will feature the latest humanoid robots from top global and local firms.
  16:26 UTC+8, 2025-03-27       0

The fifth China International Consumer Products Expo, scheduled for April 13 to 18 in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province, will showcase the latest humanoid robots from leading domestic and international companies, the event's organizers announced on Thursday.

The expo, a key platform for global trade and consumption trends, has drawn the participation of over 4,100 brands from 71 countries and regions, Vice Commerce Minister Sheng Qiuping told a press conference.

Co-hosted by China's Ministry of Commerce and the Hainan provincial government, this year's expo will highlight emerging consumption trends, including artificial intelligence (AI) and low-altitude aviation, debuting innovations from global companies, Sheng said.

The event will introduce a dedicated consumption tech zone to display cutting-edge technologies and products, with humanoid robots being a bright spot at the expo.

Major tech innovators such as Huawei, Tesla, Unitree, and Rokid will present their latest AI-integrated consumer products, ranging from humanoid robots to AR glasses.

The CICPE is China's only national-level exhibition featuring consumer products and is the largest consumer expo in the Asia-Pacific region.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
﻿
