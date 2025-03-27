Latest wealth ranking reflects the power of AI

AI's formidable power is fully reflected in the latest wealth ranking, with two new entrants, Liang Wenfeng from China's DeepSeek and Sam Altman from OpenAI, making it to the latest Hurun Global Rich List released on Thursday.

Rupert Hoogewerf, Hurun Report's chairman and chief researcher, said AI had a good year with shareholders of Nvidia, Alphabet, Oracle, Broadcom and Microsoft seeing their wealth growing significantly.

Jensen Huang saw his wealth break through the US$100 billion mark, despite owning just 3 percent of Nvidia shares, driven by Nvidia's dominance in AI-capable GPUs, the infrastructure of advancing AI technologies.

"Liang Wenfeng holds more than 80 percent of DeepSeek's shares, and if DeepSeek reaches OpenAI's current valuation of US$1 trillion, he is expected to be a strong contender for China's richest man," Hoogewerf said.

Hangzhou-based Liang Wenfeng, 40, took the 790th spot in the global ranking with US$4.5 billion, and Altman, with US$1.8 billion. was in 2,081st position.

Lei Jun is likely to top the Chinese billionaire ranking if he can successfully seize the wave of robot technology, Hoogewerf said, while other potential candidates also include new energy and battery technologies firm CATL's Zeng Yuqun, Binance's Zhao Changpeng, and Cambricon Technologies' Chen Tianshi.

Both China's software and hardware companies in the AI field have a strong presence on the wealth list.

On the hardware side, Tianshi grew his wealth more than four times to 87 billion yuan while Will Semiconductor founder and chairman Yu Renrong had 45 billion yuan, while TSMC's Chang Chung-Mou recorded 41 billion yuan.

On the algorithm front, SenseTime's Yang Qiumei had 9 billion yuan while both Moonshot AI's Yang Zhiling and Fourth Paradigm Dai Wenyuan & Wu Min were also included on the list with 7.3 billion yuan.