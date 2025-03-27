Boao forum sends reassuring message to unstable, uncertain world

As crises flare across global hotspots – from geopolitical conflicts to rising protectionism – a strikingly different scene unfolded in the coastal town of Boao in Hainan.

As crises flare across global hotspots – from geopolitical conflicts to rising protectionism – a strikingly different scene unfolded in the coastal town of Boao in the southern Chinese province of Hainan. Amid the tranquility of the small town, the Boao Forum for Asia annual conference opened with a timely theme: "Asia in the Changing World: Toward a Shared Future," offering a rare space for cooperation and dialogue in an increasingly fractured world. "Our world is experiencing far greater instability and uncertainty," Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang said at the conference's opening ceremony on Thursday morning. Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, called for strengthening mutual trust, enhancing win-win cooperation, promoting economic globalization, and safeguarding the free trade system. Since Tuesday, when the BFA annual conference began its panels and sub-forums, the world has witnessed a series of escalating crises. US President Donald Trump announced plans to impose 25 percent tariffs on all vehicles and auto parts imported into the United States, a move seen as expanding trade protectionism. In the Middle East, Yemen's Houthi group launched fresh attacks on a US aircraft carrier in the Red Sea and "military targets" in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv. Meanwhile, in East Asia, deadly wildfires engulfed parts of the Republic of Korea, claiming lives and causing damage. Against this backdrop, Boao became more than just a venue for speeches; it became a space for confronting common challenges. Participants delved into issues that transcend borders, from building an open global economy and accelerating modernization in the Global South to addressing the climate crisis, demographic shifts, and the implications of artificial intelligence (AI).

Asian economic integration Addressing the opening ceremony, Ding said that significant progress has been made in building an Asian community with a shared future over the past decade. He added that regional economic integration has been strengthened, and Asia's share in the global economy is steadily rising. Highlighting the profound global transformations and the rise of unilateralism and protectionism, BFA Chairman and former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon described the "Asian miracle" as, to a large extent, a product of globalization, free trade, and open regionalism. Asian economic integration, many speakers noted, is gaining momentum, with regional frameworks like the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership serving as a cornerstone for deepening economic ties. The RCEP has emerged as an important anchor for global free trade, said Kuang Xianming, deputy head of the China Institute for Reform and Development, adding that the world's largest free trade agreement keeps opening up regional markets and advancing regional liberalization. The RCEP includes 10 member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and its five free trade agreement partners, namely China, Japan, the ROK, Australia, and New Zealand. Signs of growing cooperation were also seen in a recent high-level economic dialogue between China and Japan, which reached 20 consensus points on collaboration in areas such as green development, environmental protection, and elderly care services, among others. Meanwhile, a BFA report identified China and ASEAN as the most appealing economies in Asia. It noted that the inward and outward foreign direct investment dependence of Asian economies on the region itself reached 49.15 percent in 2023, underscoring the region's growing economic interdependence.