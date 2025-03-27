﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
Biz / Economy

Chinese vice premier holds video talks with US trade representative

Xinhua
  08:46 UTC+8, 2025-03-27       0
He Lifeng, Chinese vice premier and Chinese lead for China-US economic and trade affairs on Wednesday held video talks with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.
Xinhua
  08:46 UTC+8, 2025-03-27       0

He Lifeng, Chinese vice premier and Chinese lead for China-US economic and trade affairs on Wednesday held video talks with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer at the request of the US side.

The two sides exchanged candid, in-depth views on important bilateral economic and trade issues, following up on the consensus reached during a phone call between their two heads of state on January 17, 2025.

He expressed grave concern over the United States' additional tariffs on Chinese goods over the issue of fentanyl, the Section 301 investigation and the proposed "reciprocal" tariffs.

He said China hopes the US side will soon return to resolving shared concerns through equal consultation.

Greer said candid talks are important as they can boost mutual understanding and help resolve emerging issues.

Both sides expressed belief that maintaining a stable bilateral economic and trade relationship serves the interests of both countries, and agreed to continue communication on issues of concern.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     