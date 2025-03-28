﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
Biz / Economy

China's sci-fi industry total revenue hits 108.96 billion yuan in 2024

Xinhua
  20:46 UTC+8, 2025-03-28       0
The total revenue of China's science fiction industry in 2024 amounted to 108.96 billion yuan (US$15 billion).
Xinhua
  20:46 UTC+8, 2025-03-28       0

The total revenue of China's science fiction industry in 2024 amounted to 108.96 billion yuan (US$15 billion), according to a report released by China Science Fiction Research Center on Friday.

Notable originality was evident in the literature, derivative products, and themed tourism sectors, said the center at the China Science Fiction Convention 2025.

The report covered five core sectors of the sci-fi industry – literature, films and TV shows, video games, derivative products, and themed tourism – highlighting the annual development trends and future trajectories of China's sci-fi industry.

It indicated that sci-fi literature has maintained a growth trend from 2017 to 2024. In 2024, the total revenue of this section reached 3.51 billion yuan, representing a year-on-year increase of 10.7 percent.

In 2024, the total revenue of sci-fi films and TV shows reached 6.71 billion yuan, with micro-series and mid-to-short videos showing strong growth.

Sci-fi video games earned a total revenue of 71.81 billion yuan in 2024, with a significant improvement in production quality, according to the report.

The total revenue of the derivative products recorded 2.53 billion yuan last year, with a year-on-year increase of 11 percent.

Themed tourism generated 24.4 billion yuan in 2024, with domestic sci-fi theme parks seeing an increased revenue proportion compared to the previous year.

The report noted that China's sci-fi industry has become an important growth point in the global landscape.

Founded in 2020, the China Science Fiction Research Center focuses on industry policy consultation and academic research.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     