China's sci-fi industry total revenue hits 108.96 billion yuan in 2024

The total revenue of China's science fiction industry in 2024 amounted to 108.96 billion yuan (US$15 billion), according to a report released by China Science Fiction Research Center on Friday.

Notable originality was evident in the literature, derivative products, and themed tourism sectors, said the center at the China Science Fiction Convention 2025.

The report covered five core sectors of the sci-fi industry – literature, films and TV shows, video games, derivative products, and themed tourism – highlighting the annual development trends and future trajectories of China's sci-fi industry.

It indicated that sci-fi literature has maintained a growth trend from 2017 to 2024. In 2024, the total revenue of this section reached 3.51 billion yuan, representing a year-on-year increase of 10.7 percent.

In 2024, the total revenue of sci-fi films and TV shows reached 6.71 billion yuan, with micro-series and mid-to-short videos showing strong growth.

Sci-fi video games earned a total revenue of 71.81 billion yuan in 2024, with a significant improvement in production quality, according to the report.

The total revenue of the derivative products recorded 2.53 billion yuan last year, with a year-on-year increase of 11 percent.

Themed tourism generated 24.4 billion yuan in 2024, with domestic sci-fi theme parks seeing an increased revenue proportion compared to the previous year.

The report noted that China's sci-fi industry has become an important growth point in the global landscape.

Founded in 2020, the China Science Fiction Research Center focuses on industry policy consultation and academic research.