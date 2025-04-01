﻿
Biz / Economy

China's services trade reports steady growth in first 2 months

Xinhua
  21:13 UTC+8, 2025-04-01       0
China's services trade saw steady growth in the first two months of the year, including a steep increase in the trade of travel-related services.
China's services trade saw steady growth in the first two months of the year, including a steep increase in the trade of travel-related services, official data showed on Tuesday.

The country's services trade totaled nearly 1.31 trillion yuan (US$182.51 billion) during the period, up 9.9 percent year on year, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

Services exports reached 549.58 billion yuan, up 13 percent from a year earlier, and services imports rose 7.8 percent to 759.98 billion yuan, resulting in a deficit of 210.4 billion yuan.

Trade in travel-related services continued rapid growth momentum, jumping 28.9 percent year on year to reach 409.8 billion yuan, the data showed.

Meanwhile, trade in knowledge-intensive services rose 2.5 percent year on year to 476.65 billion yuan.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
     