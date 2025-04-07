China's Central Huijin increases holdings of exchange-traded funds
Central Huijin Investment Ltd said it has once again increased its holdings of exchange-traded funds and will continue to do so in the future.
Central Huijin Investment Ltd (Central Huijin), a Chinese state-owned investment company, said it has once again increased its holdings of exchange-traded funds and will continue to do so in the future to "resolutely safeguard" the stable operation of the capital market.
The company said in a statement that it firmly believes in the development prospects of China's capital market and fully recognizes the current investment value of A-shares.
