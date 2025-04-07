China reaffirms commitment to opening up at roundtable with US-funded businesses

China's Ministry of Commerce hosted a roundtable meeting with US-funded companies on Sunday, reaffirming the country's commitment to reform and opening up amid global trade tensions.

Ling Ji, vice minister of commerce and deputy China international trade representative, chaired the meeting, which was attended by representatives from more than 20 US companies, including Tesla, GE Health care, and Medtronic.

Regardless of global uncertainties, China remains resolute in its path toward reform and opening up, Ling said, noting that multilateralism is the inevitable solution to the challenges facing the world and China's door to the outside world will only open wider.

He reiterated that China's policies to attract foreign investment have not changed and will not change.

The ministry will continue to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of foreign enterprises in China, including those from the United States, and actively respond to their concerns, Ling said.

The roundtable came amid a new round of trade tensions as the United States recently hiked tariffs on trade partners including China. Ling condemned the move, calling it a serious blow to the rules-based multilateral trade system and an infringement on the legitimate rights of other nations.

China has taken firm countermeasures in response, aimed not only at defending the rights of affected enterprises — including US-funded companies — but also at letting the United States return to the multilateral framework, Ling said.

Calling the United States itself the root cause of current turbulence, Ling urged US businesses operating in China to examine the situation objectively, voice rational perspectives, and take pragmatic steps to help stabilize global supply chains and promote cooperation for mutual benefits.