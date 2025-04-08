|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
Biz / Economy

China Merchants Group's 7 listed firms pledge to accelerate share buybacks

Xinhua
  11:24 UTC+8, 2025-04-08       0
Seven listed firms under the China Merchants Group announced on Tuesday plans to accelerate the implementation of share buyback programs.
Xinhua
  11:24 UTC+8, 2025-04-08       0

Seven listed firms under the China Merchants Group announced on Tuesday plans to accelerate the implementation of share buyback programs based on firm confidence in the companies' growth prospects.

The seven listed companies include China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone Holdings Co Ltd, China Merchants Port Group Co Ltd, China Merchants Energy Shipping Co Ltd, China Merchants Expressway Network & Technology Holdings Co Ltd, Sinotrans Limited, Liaoning Port Co Ltd, and China Merchants Property Operation & Service Co Ltd.

The move aims to safeguard the rights and interests of all shareholders, steadily consolidate market confidence in the listed companies, and enhance their investment value, according to the China Merchants Group.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
     