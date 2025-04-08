China Merchants Group's 7 listed firms pledge to accelerate share buybacks

Seven listed firms under the China Merchants Group announced on Tuesday plans to accelerate the implementation of share buyback programs based on firm confidence in the companies' growth prospects.

The seven listed companies include China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone Holdings Co Ltd, China Merchants Port Group Co Ltd, China Merchants Energy Shipping Co Ltd, China Merchants Expressway Network & Technology Holdings Co Ltd, Sinotrans Limited, Liaoning Port Co Ltd, and China Merchants Property Operation & Service Co Ltd.

The move aims to safeguard the rights and interests of all shareholders, steadily consolidate market confidence in the listed companies, and enhance their investment value, according to the China Merchants Group.