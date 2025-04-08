China's central bank vows to resolutely safeguard capital market stability

China's central bank on Tuesday vowed to resolutely safeguard the stable operation of the country's capital market.

The People's Bank of China firmly supports the Central Huijin Investment Ltd (Central Huijin) to increase its holding of stock index funds, and will provide sufficient re-lending support to the company when necessary, the central bank said in a statement.

Central Huijin, a Chinese state-owned investment company, said Monday that it had once again increased its holdings of exchange-traded funds and would continue to do so in the future to "resolutely safeguard" the stable operation of the capital market.