China to lift additional tariffs to 84% on imported US products

China will raise its tariff rate on all imports from the United States from 34 percent to 84 percent starting from April 10, the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council announced Wednesday.

On April 8, 2025, the US government announced an increase in the so-called "reciprocal tariff" rate on Chinese exports to the United States from 34 to 84 percent.

In response, the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council issued a statement condemning the move as a further mistake by the US side that seriously infringes upon China's legitimate rights and interests and gravely undermines the rules-based multilateral trading system.

In accordance with the Customs Law, the Import and Export Tariff Regulations, the Foreign Trade Law of China and the fundamental principles of international law, and with the approval of the State Council, China has decided to impose an additional 50 percent tariff on all imports originating from the US – raising the rate from 34 percent to 84 percent – effective from 12:01 pm on April 10, 2025.