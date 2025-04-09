Medical AI takes center stage at Shanghai CMEF fair

Despite the current complex global environment, companies including Midea, Philips and Siemens remain optimistic about the potential of AI-driven health-care solutions in China.

Ti Gong

Leading companies, including Midea, Philips and Siemens, are showcasing their latest medical artificial intelligence products and strategies, including several China debuts, at the ongoing China International Medical Equipment Fair (CMEF) in Shanghai.

Despite navigating a complex global environment, these companies remain optimistic about the potential of AI-driven health-care solutions in China's vast and intricate health-care landscape. CMEF, recognized as a barometer for the global medical device industry, has drawn industry giants and visitors to Shanghai's National Exhibition and Convention Center. The event will be running through Friday. The fair features nearly 10,000 new products and solutions from 5,000 players across more than 30 countries and regions. Cutting-edge technologies such as medical imaging, ultrasound systems, magnetic resonance machines, and robotic surgery systems are on display, with AI emerging as a dominant trend.

Ti Gong

Medical AI debuts and innovation Philips introduced its AI-enabled EPIQ CVxi cardiology ultrasound system for interventional diagnosis and therapy, marking its Chinese debut. The system facilitates real-time fusion of fluoroscopic and ultrasound imaging, enhancing visualization, reducing procedure time, and improving clinical workflow efficiency. It also features an intelligent host platform and AI-powered quantification functions for efficient cardiac interventional procedures. Siemens Healthineers highlighted its utilization of its Shanghai-based AI supercomputing facility to tailor smart medical diagnosis solutions to local demand. The company has localized its entire product line, incorporating AI features into all new offerings. Siemens Healthineers China President Jerry Wang expressed the company's commitment to strengthening ties with domestic health-care institutions, driven by China's rapid health-care digitalization. The company plans to launch nearly 20 new products in China by September 2025 and is considering establishing regional computing subcenters to enhance its global AI-powered health-care platform.

Ti Gong

Booming Chinese market Despite challenges like recent tariff hikes, companies remain confident in the Chinese market and the growth potential of AI. In 2024, China's medical equipment market reached ​​655.3 billion yuan (US$89.8 billion)​​, reflecting a ​​five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16 percent. The industry demonstrated robust market demand and innovation capabilities, particularly in devices such as ​​intracardiac ultrasound imaging systems and ​​surgical robots​​, and artificial intelligence (AI)​​ with medical equipment emerged as a critical driver of industry development, researchers said. Chinese tech giant Midea Group announced the establishment of a new independent health-care business unit, Midea Healthcare, at CMEF. Leveraging its medical device and AI research institutes, Midea Healthcare will focus on diagnostic equipment, imaging intelligence, Kuka surgical and rehabilitation robots, and medical cold-chain logistics. Ma Chibing, the company's president, emphasized the importance of globalization and AI as key strategies for the new unit. Midea's AI product highlights include AI report generation, which enables ultrasound doctors to complete initial diagnosis reports in approximately 90 seconds, and AI-driven cold chain logistics management for vaccines and blood, already deployed in Qinghai and Jiangsu provinces. Other Chinese tech giants, such as Neusoft and iFlytek, also showcased their medical AI innovations at the fair.