China's homestay economy flourishes amid spring travel boom

The recent Qingming Festival holiday saw a surge in travel activities across China, with many homestays recording a sharp rise in bookings, driven by distinctive offerings, personalized services and high-quality experiences.

Data from multiple online travel platforms indicated a significant increase in both bookings and searches for homestays in popular cities during this holiday period.

At a popular scenic area in the Xinjin District of Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, visitors were captivated by stunning cherry blossoms. This picturesque landscape drew a significant number of visitors during the holiday.

"We've seen a substantial increase in guests during this period," said Zhong Wei, owner of a homestay in the scenic area. "During the holiday, our occupancy rate soared to over 80 percent, doubling the usual number."

Zhong's homestay is nestled in the heart of the blooming flowers, offering guests breathtaking views of the spring landscape. To enhance the experience, the homestay has introduced more activities and services, such as barbecues, bonfire parties and music events, allowing guests to enjoy camping under the stars and falling asleep in the fragrance of flowers.

Meanwhile, in Zhangjiajie, a picturesque tourist spot in central China's Hunan Province, the Qimanyuelingu homestay, located just two kilometers from the famous Zhangjiajie National Forest Park, also attracted lots of visitors during the holiday. The warm spring sunshine there lured both domestic and international guests, who enjoyed relaxing and savoring the scenic views of mountains and countryside.

"With the rapid development of tourism in Zhangjiajie, our business has also seen significant growth," said Li Xiangqiu, manager of the homestay. "All the rooms were booked during the holiday, while bookings for the upcoming May Day holiday are also in high demand."

As China expands its visa-free policy, homestays offering personalized and thoughtful services are attracting increasing numbers of foreign visitors.

"Many homestays have now become tourist destinations in themselves," Li said, while adding that rural homestays, characterized by a slower pace of life and close connection to nature, offer city dwellers a refreshing escape, while allowing international guests to experience the unique charm of rural China.

"Homestays nowadays are so creative!" said a guest surnamed Li, who was enjoying a hotpot meal under peach trees at a homestay in Chengdu's Longquan mountain scenic area. "It's fantastic to have hotpot while admiring the peach blossoms."

This homestay has collaborated with Haidilao, a popular hotpot chain, to launch a "Peach Blossom Hotpot" pop-up store, making "eating hotpot under peach trees" a trendy local activity.

"By combining natural beauty with hotpot dining, we've created a unique and memorable experience for our guests," said Huang Yang, the homestay manager. "During the Qingming Festival holiday, we hosted hundreds of diners and tea drinkers every day, and our rooms were booked out nearly a week in advance."

More homestays are exploring ways to blend activities with their basic accommodation function, seeking to enrich the overall guest experience.

"Today's homestay guests value emotional connection and cultural experiences," said Li Wenyan, executive chairman of the Hunan Tourism and B&B Association. "Homestays are a cultural innovation in the tourism industry, and their offerings need continuous iteration and optimization to cater to different guest demands."

Across China, homestays are enhancing travel experiences by offering distinctive local activities. In the city of Luoyang in central China's Henan Province, visitors can immerse themselves in the charm of this ancient capital, surrounded by ink wash curtains and a traditional atmosphere at local homestays.

Also, in Beijing's Yanqing District, glamping tents provide an outdoor experience via luxurious accommodation. Another notable example is the city of Liuyang in Hunan, where guests can engage in hands-on activities like digging for spring bamboo shoots, making local snacks, and crafting scented sachets — all while enjoying the beauty of spring.

The trend now is for homestays to elevate their offerings with unique, location-specific cultural and entertainment services — thus expanding the added value of tourism products. Additionally, when compared with standardized hotels, homestays, which are often run by individual owners, can adapt more quickly to new consumer demands and trends.

"The key to developing the homestay economy is to focus on unique characteristics," said Lai Yunjin, president of the homestay association of Longquanyi District in Chengdu. "Young travelers, in particular, seek relaxation and a sense of ritual in their travels. They want to immerse themselves in local culture and lifestyles for a unique experience."

Data from Qichacha, a leading platform offering company information inquiry services, shows that the number of homestay-related businesses in China has grown steadily over the past decade — with 331,000 such enterprises currently in operation.