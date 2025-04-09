|   
Biz / Economy

China adds 6 US firms to unreliable entity list

Xinhua
  20:33 UTC+8, 2025-04-09
China has added six US firms, including Shield AI, Inc. and Sierra Nevada Corporation, to its unreliable entity list, effective from 12:01 pm Thursday.
Xinhua
  20:33 UTC+8, 2025-04-09       0

China has added six US firms, including Shield AI, Inc. and Sierra Nevada Corporation, to its unreliable entity list, effective from 12:01 pm Thursday, the country's commerce ministry announced on Wednesday.

These companies, in disregard of strong opposition from China, have in recent years either participated in arms sales to Taiwan or engaged in so-called military technology cooperation with Taiwan, seriously undermining China's national sovereignty, security and development interests, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement.

China holds the six firms accountable for their unlawful activities, in accordance with relevant laws and regulations, according to the statement.

China always handles issues related to its unreliable entity list prudently, and only targets the very few foreign entities that undermine China's national security, the spokesperson said.

"There is nothing to worry about for honest and law-abiding foreign entities," said the spokesperson.

The Chinese government, as always, welcomes companies from all countries to invest and operate in China, and is committed to providing a stable, fair and predictable business environment for foreign enterprises that operate in accordance with laws and regulations, said the spokesperson.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Xiang
﻿
