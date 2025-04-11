New measures to boost specialized, innovative SMEs

Shanghai has introduced a series of measures to support the growth of "specialized and innovative" small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), with a focus on reducing costs, including tariff-related benefits.

Eligible SMEs will enjoy streamlined processes to become AEOs (authorized economic operators) certified by the Customs, granting them tariff-related support and faster clearance times.

The city government's policy package features 20 specific initiatives across six key areas.

They target high-growth development, innovation, cost reduction, and precision services.



A standout feature is "exemption from application" mechanism, allowing SMEs to automatically enjoy incentives without cumbersome paperwork.

For instance, companies purchasing digital services can receive up to 30 percent of contract value subsidies, while those achieving rapid growth may qualify for rewards of up to 500,000 yuan (US$68,261).

Liu Chongming, of Shanghai HeiHu Technology, noted: "For example, our 800,000-yuan R&D budget was reduced by about 10 percent through government rewards. The new policies have revitalized the market, encouraging SMEs to pursue technological upgrades. This creates significant opportunities for companies like ours, which help SMEs digitize their operations, while also simplifying administrative processes."