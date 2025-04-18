Shanghai gets ready to welcome summer shoppers

City's Summer International Consumption Season to feature tailor-made tour packages, themed events, discounts and many more exciting experiences, officials announced on Friday.

Shanghai is extending the warmest welcome to visitors with a series of exciting summer events as the city aims to further leverage iconic shopping festivals, exhibitions, sports events, and commercial facilities. This year's Shanghai Summer International Consumption Season, between July and October, will feature tailor-made tour packages, themed events, special discounts and many more exciting experiences, city officials announced on Friday. From the first weekend of July to the second weekend of October, the city is extending a global invitation, while pooling citywide resources to offer international visitors a diverse, immersive, and delightful consumption journey.

Last year Shanghai received over 6.7 million inbound tourists and this year it's leveraging the momentum to include more consumption scenarios and leisure activities.

This latest initiative highlights the city's appeal as a destination that's easy to get to, and one that visitors will enjoy exploring. Cartoon figure "Shanghai Xiaoxia" will serve as a virtual promoter on social media platforms and a DeepSeek model-based personalized tour planning service will be offered to help improve tourists' experience. A special summer edition of the "Shanghai Pass" tour package will be offered that connects major business districts as well as public transport tickets and entrance to scenic spots. Visitors can access the mini program "Easy Go" on Alipay's smartphone app that brings together latest transport, catering and shopping services. The HiChina app also integrates flights and airport status tracking, online check-in, electronic boarding passes as well as other public transport services in one place to provide a hassle-free travel experience.

