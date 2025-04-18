Shanghai pledged further support for exporters to shift focus to domestic channels and urged local retailers and chain store operators to offer support through offline and online channels.

Matchmaking sessions were held on Friday between dozens of leading local retailers and nearly 80 domestic manufacturers. Both purchasers and manufacturers are moving quickly to tap a growing local market.

Zhou Lan, the Shanghai Commerce Commission's deputy director, said on Friday that a key area is to leverage data capabilities to help vendors provide tailor-made items for domestic customers.

Despite the difficulties, she said, relevant authorities have offered targeted incentive policies to injected give exporters the confidence to shift towards the domestic market.

The commission, market regulatory authorities and financial bureau are offering targeted services and streamlined policies to help exporters target the domestic market.

Chen Bin, general manager of Shanghai Solid Stainless Steel Products Co, said it continues to enhance innovative offerings suitable for modern outdoor lifestyles and consumer preferences. The US market makes up about half of the export volume of one of the earliest producers of stainless steel containers in the country.

Chen said it has rich cash flow at the moment, with more than 10 percent of staff dedicated to new product design, and it believes new features such as sustainability would appeal to overseas customers.