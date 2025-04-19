What has been the effect of US tariffs at the city's ports?

What has happened at ports in Shanghai over the past 10 days after US tariffs were imposed? Except for last Saturday when most shipping activities were suspended due to strong gales, nothing really special.

"Shipping services connected with the United States did decline, but they are only a small part of Shanghai's 350 international routes, which cover 700-plus ports in more than 200 countries and regions," according to the Shanghai International Port (Group) Co Ltd.

The US "reciprocal tariffs" have accumulated to 145 percent for most Chinese exports to the US and an astonishing 245 percent for some critical minerals from China.

It has been turned into a "meaningless tariff numbers game with the US," said a spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Commerce earlier, making it clear that China would resolutely retaliate if the US continues to substantially infringe upon China's rights and interests.

But global trade won't get frozen even if the US stops all its trading activities.